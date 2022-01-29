Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

NYSE:SRC opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after buying an additional 742,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.