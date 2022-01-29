Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $531.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.70 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $571.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 653.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. 583,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. Summit Materials has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

