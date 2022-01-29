Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.03. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

OLED opened at $143.48 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

