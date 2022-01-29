Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

