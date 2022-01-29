Zacks Investment Research Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Sell

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $28.11 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

