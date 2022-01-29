Zacks Investment Research Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $864.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,593 shares of company stock worth $3,163,065 in the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

