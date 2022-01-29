Zacks Investment Research Lowers iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,446 shares of company stock worth $18,100,151. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

