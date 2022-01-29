Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OPTN opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.