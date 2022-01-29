Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

