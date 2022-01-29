Zealium Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,009.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00520503 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

