Zeit Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

