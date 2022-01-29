Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

