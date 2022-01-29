Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 98.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,444 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average is $207.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.85.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.