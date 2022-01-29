ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 642,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

