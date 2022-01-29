Zymeworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,394% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.