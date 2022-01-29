Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

