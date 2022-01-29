Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

