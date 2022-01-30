-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,891. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

