-$0.05 EPS Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 178,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.82. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

