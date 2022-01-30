$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

