-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 77,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.96. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

