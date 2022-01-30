-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 463,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,319. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

