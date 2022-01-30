$0.26 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

