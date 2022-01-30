$0.46 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.83. 541,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

