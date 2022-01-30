-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.74). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 8,895,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,147. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

