$0.66 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.41. 285,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,602. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

