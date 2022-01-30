$1.10 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Masimo posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.59. Masimo has a 52-week low of $198.24 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

