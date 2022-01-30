$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. 1,841,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

