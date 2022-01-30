$1.24 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. 419,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

