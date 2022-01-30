$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $1,561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 26.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock traded up $10.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.51. 769,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,807. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $263.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

