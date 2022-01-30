$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,825. The stock has a market cap of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

