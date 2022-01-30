$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $157.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.06 million and the highest is $158.10 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

