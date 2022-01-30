1,939 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $104.98 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.05 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

