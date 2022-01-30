1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

