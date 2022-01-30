20,483 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 506,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.8% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.