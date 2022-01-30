$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,566,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 76,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 121,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

