$25.25 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $25.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $99.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.05 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $108.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

