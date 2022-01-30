2,581 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

