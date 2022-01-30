$268.97 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce $268.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OHI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.