$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.74. 609,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,390. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

