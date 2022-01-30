$30.06 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $115.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GMRE stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,448,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

