$32.21 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the lowest is $31.89 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $118.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.06 million, with estimates ranging from $131.78 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 178,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,964. The company has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.