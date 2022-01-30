$32.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $32.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,012,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

