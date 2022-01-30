$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

