$383.15 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.94 million and the lowest is $380.92 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,098,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 2,498,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

