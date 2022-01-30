$391.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $391.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.70 million and the highest is $393.10 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

MDRX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

