3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DDDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,900. 3DX Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

