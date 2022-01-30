3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DDDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,900. 3DX Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About 3DX Industries
