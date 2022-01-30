3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $160.56 and last traded at $162.35. 165,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,835,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

