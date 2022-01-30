$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

