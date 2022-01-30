$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post $44.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.15 million and the highest is $45.20 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $104.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 650,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.01.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.